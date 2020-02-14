Edwin Snyder

LANSING, IL - Edwin W. Snyder, age 75, of Lansing, IL passed away February 10, 2020. He is survived by his mother: Shirley B. Snyder of Hartwell, GA; daughter: Dawn (Brian) M. Godsey of Valparaiso, IN; daughter: Sandra (James) A. Smith of Hartwell, GA; son: Paul (Cynthia) W. Snyder of Freedom, WI; beloved companion: Leona Larson of Lansing, IL; two grandchildren: Glen Bishop and Megan Bishop; and one great grandchild: Olivia Bishop. He was preceded in death by wife: Ruth O'Hara; father: Warren Snyder; brother: Paul W. Snyder; and sister: Geraldine Struppa.

Edwin was happily retired, having formerly worked for Roadway Express as a truck driver; he was a proud member of the Teamsters Locals 705 and 710. Edwin was an avid sports fan; following the Chicago Bears, Chicago Cubs, and the Notre Dame fighting Irish.

Visitation with the family will be on Sunday February 16, 2020 from 2:00-6:00 p.m. at BURNS-KISH FUNERAL HOME, 8415 Calumet Ave., Munster, IN. A funeral service will be held on Monday February 17, 2020 at 10:00 a.m. at the funeral home. Interment will be at Bethania Cemetery in Justice, IL at 12:30 p.m. Please visit www.burnskish.com.