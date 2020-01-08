Edwin Stanley Paulik

Burns-Kish Funeral Homes Inc.
8415 Calumet Ave.
Munster, IN
46321
(219)-836-5000
Visitation
Thursday, Jan. 9, 2020
6:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Burns-Kish Funeral Homes Inc.
8415 Calumet Ave.
Munster, IN 46321
Obituary
Edwin Stanley Paulik

HIGHLAND, IN - Edwin Stanley Paulik, age 91, of Highland, passed away January 5, 2020. He is survived by his loving daughters: Linda (Tom) Hawes, Christine (Mark) Makosky, Victoria Andrade, and Pamela (Wayne) Brenner; seven grandchildren; and seven great grandchildren. He is preceded in death by his loving wife: Beverly and his grandson: Michael.

Visitation with the family will be on Thursday January 9, 2020 from 6:00-8:00 p.m. at BURNS-KISH FUNERAL HOME, 8415 Calumet Ave., Munster, IN. Please visit www.burnskish.com.


Published in The Times on Jan. 8, 2020
