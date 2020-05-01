Eileen Louise Blount RENSSELAER, IN - Eileen Louise Blount, 80, of Rensselaer, IN passed away peacefully on Tuesday, April 28, 2020 at Franciscan Health Lafayette East in Lafayette, IN. She was born January 25, 1940, in Hammond, IN to Walter O. Hartman and Virginia L. (Phipps) Hartman. She was a graduate of Morton Senior High School in Hammond. On October 28, 1959 she married Frederick Milton Blount, Sr. He preceded her in death on April 26, 1998. Eileen managed the Dog n Suds in Highland, IN for many years. She was also a cook at the Jellystone Park Campground in DeMotte, IN where she served up her own menu. Eileen loved playing Bingo and fishing. She was a loving wife, mother, grandmother, sister and aunt. She is survived by one son, Charles (Angel) Blount; two daughters, Erin (William) Kamizeles and Karen (Phillip) Shaffer; special nephew John (Mary) Pizzolato; one brother, Walter O. Hartman; one sister, Maxine Allen; best friend Barb Lovelette; eight grandchildren; 20 great-grandchildren; and one great-great-granddaughter. Many nieces and nephews also survive. She was preceded in death by her husband, Frederick M. Blount, Sr.; three sons: Robert D. Blount, Frederick M. Blount, Jr. and Jay T. Blount; four grandchildren: Brian J. Blount, Nicole Hesh, Eric Blount and Charles Alexander Blount; parents Walter O. and Virginia L. Hartman; one brother, Robert S. Hartman; two sisters, Joy Middleton and Margaret Kostellic; sister-in-law Charlotte Hartman; and her fur baby Matilda "Tilly". The family would like to thank Franciscan Health Lafayette East doctors, nurses and the entire staff for their excellent care for Eileen and the great compassion shown to the family. Eileen, known to many as "Granny", will be dearly missed. Her love for family and friends grew strong and deep, leaving many special moments to treasure and keep. Due to COVID-19 restrictions, private family graveside services will be held on Friday, May 1, 2020 at Holland Cemetery in DeMotte. Maxine Allen officiating. The service will be recorded and uploaded to the funeral home website following the service at www.SteinkeFuneralHome.com. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the Jasper County Animal Shelter. STEINKE FUNERAL HOME of Rensselaer is honored to be handling the arrangements.
Published in The Times on May 1, 2020.