Eileen A. McDonald (nee Kusterman)

LANSING, IL - Eileen A. McDonald (nee Kusterman), age 93, late of Lansing, IL, passed away peacefully Sunday, July 28, 2019. Beloved wife of the late Roland B. McDonald. Loving mother of Larry McDonald and Barbara McDonald. Proud grandma of Megan McDonald, Julie (Mark) Pitchford, and the late Shawn McDonald; great-grandma of Brianna Sloan and Ian Pitchford. Dearest sister of Mary (late Donald) Edens, Helen (late Otto) Sidon, and the late Robert (Marilyn) Kusterman. Kind aunt to many nieces and nephews. Preceded in death by her parents Edward and Cleita Kusterman.

Visitation Sunday, August 4, 2019 from 4:00-8:00 p.m. with a funeral service to be held at 6:30 p.m. with Rev. David Price officiating, at SMITS FUNERAL HOME (JAMES E. JANUSZ, DIRECTOR), 2121 Pleasant Springs Lane (Rt.30 & Pleasant Springs Ln.) Dyer, IN. Interment Washington Street Cemetery – Casey, IL.

For further information, please contact 219-322-7300 or visit our online guestbook and obituary at www.SMITSFH.com.