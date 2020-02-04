Ekaterini S. Gouma

ST. JOHN, IN - Ekaterini S. Gouma, age 91, of St. John, IN passed away on Saturday, February 1, 2020 at her home surrounded by family. Ekaterini is survived by her daughter, Stella Vlahos; daughter-in-law, Jacqueline Gouma; grandchildren: Faye (Ted) Konstantinopoulos, Fr. John (Tina) Vlahos, Stamatios Vlahos, Niko (Jackie) Vlahos, Katherine (Dimitri) in Greece, and Stella (Nicholas) in France; 10 great-grandchildren; two brothers; two sisters; and numerous nieces and nephews. Ekaterini was preceded in death by her husband, Stamatios; son, Nicholaos; brother, Evangelos; and son-in-law, Anastasios Vlahos.

Ekaterini was a member of Ss. Constantine & Helen Greek Orthodox Cathedral.

Friends may visit with the family on Wednesday, February 5, 2020 at GEISEN FUNERAL, CREMATION, & RECEPTION CENTRE, 606 E. 113th Ave., Crown Point, IN 46307 from 4:00 PM to 7:00 PM. A Trisagion Service will be held at 5:00 PM.

Funeral Services will be on Thursday, February 6, 2020 at 10:00 AM DIRECTLY at Ss. Constantine & Helen Greek Orthodox Cathedral, 8000 Madison St., Merrillville, IN 46410 with Fr. Ted Poteres and grandson, Fr. John Vlahos officiating. Interment to follow at Calumet Park Cemetery in Merrillville.

Donations may be given in Ekaterini's name to Ss. Constantine & Helen Greek Orthodox Cathedral or Harbor Light Hospice.

Visit Ekaterini's online guestbook at

www.GeisenFuneralHome.com – (219) 663-2500.