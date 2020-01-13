Elaine Duncan

PORTAGE, IN - Elaine Duncan, age 89 a longtime Portage resident passed away Saturday, January 11, 2020. She was born on September 10, 1930 in Crittendon County Kentucky to the late Tom and Beulah McKinney. In 1947 she married Larnie J. Duncan whom precedes her in death. She enjoyed going for long walks on the beach and in the woods as well as making crafts from seashells. Elaine was loved by many friends and family and will be remembered as a loving mother and grandmother.

She is survived by one daughter, Deborah (Grady) West of Portage, IN; one sister, Connie "Yvonne" (Donald) Whitworth of Portage, IN; four grandchildren, Charles Matheny, Jay (Patty) Matheny, Mike West, and Ken (Susan) West, six great-grandchildren, four great-great-grandchildren, and many nieces and nephews. She was preceded in death by her parents, her husband, and one brother, Alvin E. McKinney.

Funeral services are Wednesday, January 15, 2020 at 11:00 a.m. at REES FUNERAL HOME, Olson Chapel, 5341 Central Ave., Portage with Rev. Andre Joseph officiating. Burial at McCool Cemetery, Portage. Visitation is Tuesday, January 14, 2020 from 4:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m. at Rees Funeral Home, Olson Chapel, Portage. (219) 762-3013.

