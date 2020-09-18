Elaine M. Gloyeske

VALPARAISO, IN - Elaine M. Gloyeske, age 80 of Valparaiso, passed away peacefully on September 16, 2020.

She was born on April 24, 1940 in Michigan City, IN, to Jacob and Gertrude (Cashbaugh) Zink, both of whom preceded her in death.

On May 5, 1962 in Michigan City, IN, she married the love of her life, Owen Gloyeske, who preceded her in death on May 24, 2010.

She is survived by her loving children: Andrew Gloyeske of Chicago, IL, Paul Gloyeske of Indianapolis, IN, Patricia (Patrick) Jackson of Huntington, IN, and Lynn (David Rodgers) Gloyeske of Noblesville, IN; her adoring grandchildren: Zackery Jackson, Lauren Jackson, and Madilynn Gloyeske; and by her sister, Alice Jesko of South Bend, IN. She is also survived by her many special friends and neighbors, and the two families she impacted immensely by being their nanny for several years, the Gorman family and Norris family. She will forever be fondly remembered as "Lady Lane."

She was also preceded in death by her brother, John "Jack" Zink.

Elaine was born and raised on a farm and enjoyed that life for 62 years. She was a devoted member of Saint Patrick Catholic Church and was also a member of Saint Margaret's Nursing Alumni Association. She was very active in the Trojan Guard, loved to travel, and was an avid quilter.

A Mass of Christian Burial will be held on Monday, September 21, 2020 at 10:00 a.m. at Saint Patrick Catholic Church, 638 N. Calumet Rd., Chesterton, IN with Fr. Jon Plavcan officiating. Burial will follow at Chesterton Cemetery.

The family will receive friends on Sunday, September 20, 2020 from 3:00 p.m. until 6:P00 p.m. at WHITE-LOVE FUNERAL HOME, 525 S 2nd St., Chesterton, IN. Per Governor Holcomb's order, face coverings are required at all services.

Memorial donations in honor of Elaine may be given to: Westchester Neighbors Food Pantry, P.O. Box 902, Chesterton, IN 46304 or to Meals on Wheels, 501 Marquette St, Valparaiso, IN 46383. Saint Patrick's church in Chesterton. Memories may be shared at www.whitelovefuneralhome.com.