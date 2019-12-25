Elaine M. Martinez

CROWN POINT, IN - Beloved mother and grandmother, Elaine Marie Martinez, age 90, passed away in Crown Point, IN on Friday, December 20, 2019. A woman with a strong spirit, stubborn and sharp mind, and the most open and loving heart for her friends and family. Elaine was born in Gary to Antonio and Emilia Garcia, where she was raised with her four sisters and was witness to the short life of her baby brother.

She was preceded in death by her husband of 62 years, Bill, whom she loved dearly and kept alive in her heart every day until her passing. Bill will be so happy in heaven to have her near him once again, to keep him strictly in line, together in a union full of so many happy years and commitment that we all aspire to possess. Also preceded in death by son-in-law, Michael Wayne Back, of Crown Point, IN, who is undoubtedly encouraging Elaine to have a big glass of celestial wine.

Elaine is survived by her ever-caring daughter, Debbie Back of Crown Point; her loving son, Bill Jr. (Jay) of Miami, FL; and her grandchildren, adored by and adoring of their sweet grandma, Hillary Elaine Back and Mark William Back (Katie) of Zionsville, IN, who will forever miss her cooking and smart conversation. All will miss her beautiful soul and grace. Her life was dedicated to her family, full of travel to Europe, and visits to Mickey Mouse. She spent time touring Spain, a source of great pride in her culture and heritage. She had lived such a full life that walking was no longer her strong suit, but she was determined to ignore that and never stopped moving and creating a beautiful home and welcoming place for her loved ones to surround her. She was lucky to find true friends in her caregivers, Bozena, Magda and Jocelyn, who gave her invaluable companionship and shared many happy hours and meals with her.

Friends are welcome to visit on Friday, December 27, 2019 from 5:00-7:00 p.m. at BURNS FUNERAL HOME, 10101 Broadway, Crown Point, IN. Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated Saturday, December 28, 2019 at 10:00 a.m. at St. Matthias Catholic Church, 101 Burrell Drive, Crown Point, IN. Interment will follow at Calumet Park Cemetery, Merrillville, IN, for our final goodbye to a life so well lived by a woman so well loved. www.burnsfuneral.com