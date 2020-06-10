Elaine M. Pulkowski
1943 - 2020
Elaine M. Pulkowski

CEDAR LAKE, IN - Elaine M. Pulkowski, age 76, of Cedar Lake, passed away on May 28, 2020. She is survived by her husband of 55 years, Kenneth; son, James (former wife, Kristen); grandson, Alexander; sisters, Karen (Edward) Golumbeck, Lisa (Michael) Kristy, Deborah (Michael) Ford; brother, Cyril (Stephanie) Bohney; sister-in-law, Barbara (late Ronald) Kroll; many nieces, nephews, and cousins. Elaine was preceded in death by her father, Albert Sedlacek, who died in 1944 serving his country; Mother Loretta and step-father, Cyril Bohney.

Friends may greet the family on Friday, June 12, 2020 from 4:00 p.m.. to 7:00 p.m. at BURDAN FUNERAL HOME, 12901 Wicker Ave. (corner of US 41 and 129th Ave.) Cedar Lake. A memorial prayer service will be held Friday at 6:30 p.m., Deacon John Bacon, officiating.

Elaine grew up in Schererville and Calumet City and lived most of her married life in Lansing before recently moving to Cedar Lake. She was a graduate of TF South High School and American Beauty College. Elaine was employed by Illinois Bell and retired from Schultz Insurance. She enjoyed crocheting, trips to Las Vegas, and spending time with her grandson. Elaine was a loving wife, devoted mother, adoring grandmother, and caring sister who will be missed by all who knew and loved her. www.burdanfuneralhome.com



Published in The Times on Jun. 10, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUN
12
Visitation
04:00 - 07:00 PM
Burdan Funeral Home
JUN
12
Service
06:30 PM
Burdan Funeral Home Chapel
Funeral services provided by
Burdan Funeral Home Inc
12901 Wicker Ave
Cedar Lake, IN 46303
2193745518
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

