Elaine M. Ristich (nee Fritz)

ST. JOHN/FORMERLY OF LANSING, IL - Elaine M. Ristich, age 82 of St. John, IN, passed away March 11, 2019. She is the loving mother of Sam (Susan) Ristich, Kathy (John) O'Donnell, Robert (Denise) Ristich, Kim (Tony) DiNino and Kristen (Jerry) Voss. Cherished grandmother of Ana (Jared) Olsen, Sam and Claire Ristich, Andrew (Miriam) O'Donnell, Kaitlyn (Dustin) Odelson and Alex (Alyssa) O'Donnell, Brittni (Nathan) Miller, Derrick and Kyle Ristich, Lauren, Gina and Mia DiNino, Ashley, Matthew and Abigail Voss. Great grandmother of Carson Olsen, Olivia and Anita O'Donnell, Vivian Odelson, Riley, Emma, Aubrey and Maddox Miller. Loving aunt to many nieces and nephews. Elaine was preceded in death by her beloved husband Samuel of sixty years, parents Anthony and Josephine (nee Nitz) Fritz of Calumet City, sister Dorothy (late Fred) Hayes, and brothers Leonard (late Rose) Fritz and Anthony (Dorothy) Fritz.

Funeral services for Elaine will be held on Sunday, March 17, 2019 at 7:00 PM at the SCHROEDER-LAUER FUNERAL HOME, 3227 Ridge Road, Lansing, IL with Deacon Jim Renwick officiating. Friends may visit with the family from 3:00 PM until time of service. Elaine will be laid to rest on Monday March 18, 2019 at 12:30 PM at Abraham Lincoln National Cemetery, Elwood, IL.

Elaine was a loving wife, mother, grandmother and friend. A long time member of St. Ann Catholic Church. She enjoyed watching TV with Wheel of Fortune being one of her favorites. Elaine truly enjoyed spending time with her family and grandchildren. She was loved by many and she will be deeply missed. In lieu of flowers memorial donations may be made in Elaine's name to LARC or to Hospice of the Calumet Area. www.schroederlauer.com.