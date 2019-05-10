Elaine R. Olson (nee Ramage)

MUNSTER/DYER, IN - Elaine R. Olson (nee Ramage) passed away on Monday, May 6, 2019. Born in Hammond, IN in February of 1923, she moved to Munster, IN in 1937 and spent the majority of her life there until 1995. Elaine graduated from Hammond High School Class of 1940 and Whitworth College in Mississippi for Women in 1942 with an Associates Degree in Journalism. She joined the United States Marine Corp during WWII and served as a Platoon Leader and Drill Sgt. Elaine met her husband Raymert while in Special Services entertaining and singing for the troops. They continued entertaining long after the WWII, entertaining all around the area on radio and TV and Elaine was always involved and sang in many local musical productions into her 70's.

Elaine was involved in many local civic groups. She founded the White Oak Manor Garden Club, the New Munster Historical Society along with others in 1987 and after serving as President for four years she became Curator and Office Manager until 2003. She served on the committee of Veterans Community Park sponsored by the Munster Community Hospital Foundation. Elaine was named "Munster's Women of the Year" in 1991.

Elaine retired from NIRPC in 1989, previous to that she managed a local beauty salon and managed the South Side Swedish Club of Chicago back in the 1970's. She moved to Dyer in 1995 to a small home due to her husband Raymert becoming ill and disabled. She became a widow in 2000 and later married an old friend Albert White.

Elaine is survived by one son, Donald Olson; daughters, Diane (Jack) Trippeer, Kristine (Paul) Banas; her grandchildren, Sandra (Kevin) O'Drobinak; Kevin (Melinda) Olson, Bryan (Tracy) Trippeer, Jackelyn (Christopher) Batruch, Nolan (Kristen) Slifko, and Tim (Stephanie) Slifko; ten great grandchildren; cousin, Randall Demas; and Claudia Krueger, mother of grand daughter, Sandra. She was preceded in death by her beloved husband of 56 years, Raymert Olson; companion and husband, Albert White; daughter-in-law, Dale Olson; and parents Raymond and Gladys (nee Tuley) Ramage in 1949.

Visitation will be on Monday, May 13, 2019 at KISH FUNERAL HOME, 10000 Calumet Ave., Munster, IN from 3:00 p.m. to 7:00 p.m. Funeral Services and Interment with Military Honors will be private at Chapel Lawn Memorial Gardens Crown Point, IN. The family would like to thank Dyer Nursing and Rehabilitation for the love and care given to our Mother. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made in Elaine's name to Hospice of the Calumet Area. She will be missed by all who knew and loved her. www.kishfuneralhome.net