1/1
Elaine Sanko
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Elaine's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share

Elaine Sanko

MERRILLVILLE, IN - Elaine Sanko, age 77 of Merrillville, passed away September 17, 2020. She graduated from E. Gary Edison, Class of 61' and worked as an office manager for Dr. Alan Abramson. Elaine was the treasurer for Merrillville Girls Softball Summer League and president of the F.O.P. Lodge #61 Auxillary. She was a member of Our Lady of Consolation Catholic Church. Elaine was a loving wife, mother, and Nana. She will be greatly missed.

Elaine is survived by her loving husband of 55 years, Henry "Hank"; daughter, Robin (John) VonThaden; grandchildren: Morgan and Joshua; brothers: James (Louise) and Raymond Walley; several nieces and nephews.

Visitation will be held from 3:00-7:00 p.m. on Wednesday, September 23, 2020, at BURNS FUNERAL HOME, 10101 Broadway, Crown Point, IN. A Mass of Christian Burial will take place directly at 10:00 a.m. on Thursday, September 24, 2020, at Our Lady of Consolation Catholic Church, 8303 Taft St., Merrillville, IN. Interment at Graceland Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Our Lady of Consolation. www.burnsfuneral.com




To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Times on Sep. 20, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
SEP
23
Visitation
03:00 - 07:00 PM
Burns Funeral Home & Crematory
Send Flowers
SEP
24
Mass of Christian Burial
10:00 AM
Our Lady of Consolation Catholic Church
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Burns Funeral Home & Crematory
10101 Broadway
Crown Point, IN 46307
(219) 769-0044
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by The Times

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved