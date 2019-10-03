Elaine Snopel

VALPARAISO, IN - Elaine Snopel, 75 of Valparaiso, formerly of Lake Station, passed away Tuesday, October 1, 2019. She was born February 19, 1944 in Gary to Paul and Mary (Hrbaty) Snopel. Elaine made her career working in both dental and real estate offices, while also working as a full-time stay-at-home mom. Elaine's gift was to make those around her happy. Every community she joined knew her wry wit and her easy smile. In her last years, she came to know and love many in her new home at Life Care Center of the Willows in Valparaiso.

Survivors include her son, Wesley (Audrey) Carroll, Jr., and grandchildren: Mina and Milo Carroll, all of Berkeley, CA; brother, Larry Snopel of Pittsburgh, TX; nephew: Scott Snopel of Round Rock, TX; and former husband, Wesley Carroll DDS. She was preceded in death by her parents, and a brother, Paul Snopel, Jr.

A memorial visitation will be held on Friday, October 4, 2019 from 11:00 AM to 12:00 PM at MOELLER FUNERAL HOME, 104 Roosevelt Rd., Valparaiso, with a short service beginning at 12:00 PM. Elaine would be honored by any donation made to a local charity in her memory.