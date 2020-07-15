Elaine (Reid) Somers

FT. MYERS, FL - Elaine (Reid) Somers 70, passed away at her winter home in Ft. Myers, Florida on May 21, 2020 surrounded by her family and loved ones. She was born to Evelyn Reid on March 20, 1950. Elaine was retired from Advantage Sales And Services as a Representative and worked many years at numerous jobs to support her children. June 19, 2005 she married Don Somers "The Love Of Her Life". Elaine loved her Ft. Myers home and spending time with her neighbors who became like family to her and Don. Elaine also loved her Miller home and being so close to the beach. Her summers at home in Miller were spent being with her grandchildren and family that she loved, and visiting her friends.

Elaine was preceded in death by her mother Evelyn Reid and her sister Donna Martinez. Elaine is survived by her husband, Donald Somers; sister, Virginia; children: Tammy (Eric), Tony (Lita) David; daughter-in-law, Carrie; grandchildren: Nicholas , Sahia, Alicia, Mia, Kris, Sammie, Donnie, Logan, Ashton. Elaine also leaves many aunts and uncles, nieces and nephews who dearly loved her. A special mention to Jill, Pat , Alice and to all who helped with her care, visits to lift her spirits, Prayers, and to just be there for her. Elaine fought a very hard battle with determination and grace.

Her husband and family would like to welcome friends and family to "A Celebration Of Her Life" on Saturday July 18, 2020, from 1:00-5:00p.m. at The Portage Isaak Walton 1250 Crisman Rd. ( Off of St. RD. 249 ) Portage In. This Celebration Of Life is what Elaine would of liked. If you are unable to attend a donation in her name to ALS would be greatly appreciated.