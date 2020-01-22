Elaine (Fenske)Troglio

PORTAGE, IN - Elaine (Fenske) Troglio, age 85 of Portage, IN passed away at her home on Tuesday, January 14, 2020. She was born on November 13, 1934 in Gary, IN to Theodore and Mary Fenske.

Elaine is survived by her two daughters, Nancy (Bryan) Mulvihill of Valparaiso, Sue Troglio of Conifer, CO; three grandsons; and brothers, Donald (Mary Lou) Fenske; Ronald Fenske. She was preceded in death by her parents, Theodore and Mary; her husband, Martin Troglio; and her sister, Dolores Potts.

Elaine's family will be greeting friends and guests on Sunday, January 26, 2020 from 11:00 am until 2:00 pm with Funeral Services to be held Sunday at 11:30 a.m. at EDMONDS & EVANS FUNERAL HOME, 6941 Central Ave., Portage, IN 46368. Elaine will be laid to rest in private at McCool Cemetery, Portage, IN. To leave online condolences to the family, please visit www.ee-fh.com.