Elaine V. Humbert (Olsen)

MERRILLVILLE, IN - Elaine V. Humbert (Olsen), age 86, of Merrillville, IN, passed away on Sunday, March 1, 2020. She is survived by one son, Richard P.; one daughter, Rhonda (Dennis); three grandchildren: Richard (Heather), Joseph, and Ami Krista (Jason); great-grandchildren: Haley, Luke, Jacob, and Molly; sister, Mildred (late George) Ogborn, and many nieces, nephews, and cousins. She was preceded in death by her husband, Dick; son, Rob-O; her parents August and Esther Olsen; brothers: August Jr, Floyd, Ralph, and Donald Olsen, and Jack Broomhead; sister, Laverne Brown. Elaine graduated from Thornton Fractional North High School and was a member of the First Christian Church of Highland (Disciples of Christ).

Visitation will be Wednesday, March 4, 2020 at First Christian Church of Highland, Disciples of Christ, 9540 5th St. Highland, IN, 46322 from 9:00 a.m. to 12:00 p.m. with a Funeral Service to be held at 12:00 p.m. Rev. Rebecca Sundquist officiating. Burial at Chapel Lawn Memorial Garden.

In lieu of flowers, memorials may be given to the First Christian Church of Highland or The Hospice of the Calumet Area. Elaine enjoyed playing pinochle, especially with her family.

