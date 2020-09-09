1/
Elayne S. (Lesmeister) Young
Elayne S. Young (nee Lesmeister)

LANSING, IL - Elayne S. Young, age 82, of Lansing, IL passed away peacefully Sunday, August 16, 2020. She is survived by her loving children, Karen Young and David Young. Elayne was a loving aunt to many nieces and nephews and a warm and caring friend to many. Elayne was preceded in death by her loving parents Herman and Florence Lesmeister, aunts, uncles cousins and siblings.

A memorial prayer service for Elayne will be held on Thursday, September 10, 2020 at 10:00 AM. at the SCHROEDER-LAUER FUNERAL HOME, 3227 Ridge Road, Lansing, IL with Reverend Merlyn Lawrence officiating. Elayne will be laid to rest at Oakland Memory Lanes, Dolton, IL.

Over the years Elayne worked at Standard Oil, Sears, and at the Eisenhower Fitness Center in Lansing, IL. In later years Elayne enjoyed and took great pride in being a homemaker and taking care of her family. She enjoyed crafts, volunteering for numerous organizations and was a member of Immanuel United Church of Christ. She truly loved people and enjoyed helping anyone at anytime. She truly had a servants heart. Elayne was loved by many and she will be truly missed.

At the time of her passing, Elayne was caring for her daughter who has special needs. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions to the family for Elayne's daughter, Karen, would be greatly appreciated. www.schroederlauer.com



Published in The Times on Sep. 9, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
SEP
10
Prayer Service
10:00 AM
Schroeder-Lauer Funeral Home
Funeral services provided by
Schroeder-Lauer Funeral Home
3227 Ridge Road
Lansing, IL 60438
708-474-0024
