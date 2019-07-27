Elbert L. Blair, Sr.

GRIFFITH, IN - Elbert L. Blair, Sr. passed away peacefully at home on July 25, 2019.

Elbert is survived by his son: Elbert L. Blair Jr. (partner Joyce Jones); daughter: Crystal F. Blair (partner David Cervantes); sisters: Jessie (James) Lacy and Judy (Patrick) Collins; ten grandchildren; five great grandchildren; several nieces and nephews; and extended family and friends. Elbert is preceded in death by his loving wife of 57 years: Faye Hope Blair; parents: Jesse and Zella Blair; daughter: Tracey Santare; brothers: Edward Blair, Ralph Blair; and several other family members. Elbert L. Blair was born June 2, 1940 in Plant, AR. He retired after working 37 years at Ford Motor Company as a press operator; he was also a member at the Cal Ridge Moose Lodge for many years.

Visitation with the family will be on Sunday July 28, 2019 from 4:00-8:00 p.m. at BURNS-KISH FUNERAL HOME, 8415 Calumet Ave., Munster, IN. A funeral service will be on Monday July 29, 2019 at 10:00 a.m. at the funeral home. Interment will be at Chapel Lawn Memorial Gardens Cemetery, Schererville, IN. He will be dearly missed by all who knew him.

Please visit www.burnskish.com.