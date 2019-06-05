Elbert "Al" Weems

Guest Book
  • "Sending prayers of comfort and strength to the Weems..."
    - Lisa Weems
Service Information
Hinton & Williams Funeral Home
4859 Alexander Ave
East Chicago, IN
46312
(219)-397-0971
Visitation
Thursday, Jun. 6, 2019
10:00 AM - 11:00 AM
Family Christian Center
340 W. 45th Avenue
Munster, IN
Funeral service
Thursday, Jun. 6, 2019
11:00 AM
Family Christian Center
340 W. 45th Avenue
Munster, IN
Obituary
Elbert "Al" Weems

HAMMOND, IN - Elbert Weems "Al", age 84 of Hammond, passed away Monday, June 3, 2019 at Franciscan Health in Hammond.

Survivors: six children, Donald Weems, Dennis (Valerie) Clanton, Denise (Leo) Barack, Phillip Clanton, Cassandra Clanton and Yolanda (Michael) Bracey; two sisters, Martha Young and Ann (Robert) Smith; six brothers, Eddie (Annette) Weems, Sammie (Lois) Weems Johnny Weems, George (Captoria) Weems, Jesse Weems and Jay (Terri) Weems; 14 grandsons; two granddaughters and a host of great grandchildren, numerous nieces, nephews and a host of dedicated friends.

Preceded in death by wife, Dorothy; sons, Darryl and Derrick Weems; grandson, Dante Weems; brothers, Otis, Oscar and Jimmy; sister, Arlena.

Funeral services will be held Thursday, June 6, 2019 at 11:00 a.m. at Family Christian Center, 340 W. 45th Avenue, Munster, Pastor Steve Munsey officiating. Interment Concordia Cemetery, Hammond Visitation will be held Thursday, June 6, 2019 at Family Christian Center from10:00-11:00 a.m. prior to the funeral service.

Mr. Weems was retired from the U.S. Postal Service and Sam's Club.

HINTON & WILLIAMS FUNERAL HOME is honored to be of service to the Weems family during their time of loss.
Published in The Times on June 5, 2019
