Elbert "Al" Weems

HAMMOND, IN - Elbert Weems "Al", age 84 of Hammond, passed away Monday, June 3, 2019 at Franciscan Health in Hammond.

Survivors: six children, Donald Weems, Dennis (Valerie) Clanton, Denise (Leo) Barack, Phillip Clanton, Cassandra Clanton and Yolanda (Michael) Bracey; two sisters, Martha Young and Ann (Robert) Smith; six brothers, Eddie (Annette) Weems, Sammie (Lois) Weems Johnny Weems, George (Captoria) Weems, Jesse Weems and Jay (Terri) Weems; 14 grandsons; two granddaughters and a host of great grandchildren, numerous nieces, nephews and a host of dedicated friends.

Preceded in death by wife, Dorothy; sons, Darryl and Derrick Weems; grandson, Dante Weems; brothers, Otis, Oscar and Jimmy; sister, Arlena.

Funeral services will be held Thursday, June 6, 2019 at 11:00 a.m. at Family Christian Center, 340 W. 45th Avenue, Munster, Pastor Steve Munsey officiating. Interment Concordia Cemetery, Hammond Visitation will be held Thursday, June 6, 2019 at Family Christian Center from10:00-11:00 a.m. prior to the funeral service.

Mr. Weems was retired from the U.S. Postal Service and Sam's Club.

HINTON & WILLIAMS FUNERAL HOME is honored to be of service to the Weems family during their time of loss.