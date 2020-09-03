1/
Eldon H. Buss
1928 - 2020
Eldon H. Buss

MUNSTER, IN/FORMERLY SOUTH HOLLAND, IL -

Eldon H. Buss, age 91, was born in Quincy, IL on October 22, 1928 and passed away peacefully on Sunday August 30, 2020. He is survived by his loving wife, Jacqueline, nee Minneman and numerous nieces, nephews, and cousins. He is preceded in death by his Father Henry, Mother Florence, Sister Marilyn Schellhase (Tom). He grew up in Golden, IL and worked in the family lumber business, Buss and Company. He served his country in the Army during the Korean War. He married the love of his life, Jacqueline in 1956. They moved to Calumet City in 1960 and eventually moved to South Holland. Eldon and Jackie taught in Hammond, IN with Eldon located for 25 years at Clark H.S. until they both retired. Eldon was active in his church, Redeemer Lutheran in South Holland and joyfully sang in the choir and assisted with various programs. His faith remained strong and constant throughout his life. He was a model of living a loving Christian life as he treated all those he met with kindness and respect. His family was important to him and he loved to share corny jokes with all he met, much to their delight. Eldon and Jackie loved traveling especially to Colorado and the Tetons. Eldon was an avid photographer who loved snap pictures of his family and nature. He was loved and will be greatly missed.

Visitation Saturday, September 5, 2020 from 10:00 a.m. until the time of the funeral service at 11:00 a.m. at Redeemer Lutheran Church (651 E. 166th St. South Holland, IL 60473), with Pastor Maxine Washington officiating. Interment First Lutheran Cemetery – Alsip, IL. In lieu of flowers, please consider a donation to the charity of your choice, in Memory of Eldon.

Arrangements entrusted to SMITS, DeYOUNG-VROEGH FUNERAL HOME, South Holland, IL 60473. For further information, please contact 708-333-7000 or visit www.SMITSFH.com.




Published in The Times on Sep. 3, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
SEP
5
Visitation
10:00 - 11:00 AM
Redeemer Lutheran Church
SEP
5
Funeral service
11:00 AM
Redeemer Lutheran Church
Funeral services provided by
Smits DeYoung-Vroegh Chapel
649 E. 162nd St.
South Holland, IL 60473
708 333-7000
Memories & Condolences
4 entries
September 2, 2020
Eldon was such a kind soul and yet a jokester at times. I enjoyed having
him as a coworker for many years at Clark. May he now be at peace with
our Lord.
Carol Avery
Coworker
September 1, 2020
Jackie I am very sorry for your loss. My very deepest sympathies to you . I will miss reading Eldon about having a cup of coffee. All my love and prayers to you.
Jolene Hedrick
Acquaintance
August 31, 2020
What a sweet and Godly man he was now he’s in the heavenly choir
Dawn Anderson
Friend
August 31, 2020
Eldon was one of those people who flew under the radar not trying to be noticed. But truth be told he was noticed by this individual as a kind and giving person. He will be missed by all who knew him and by some who just were able to get the residual effects of such a wonderful man. To the family left behind you were all given a great gift of a good man!
Jim
Acquaintance
