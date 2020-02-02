Eleanor A. Dan (nee Kelemen) "Auntie El"

HAMMOND, IN - Eleanor A. Dan (nee Kelemen) "Auntie El", age 95, formerly of Hammond, IN, completed her earthly journey January 31, 2020. Survived by her son, Dwayne; her loving niece and nephew and devoted caregivers for many years, Mariann (Mimi) and Bill Jackson; her niece, Patricia Estrella Thomsen; her nephews: Larry (Louren) Dan, James (Melody) Dan; along with an extended family of numerous great and great-great nieces, nephews and cousins. Preceded by her loving husband, Eli; dear parents, Stefan and Anna Kelemen; brother and sister in law, Steve and Helen Kelemen.

Friends may visit with the family on Monday, February 3rd, 2020 from 10:00 a.m. until Noon. Visitation at BURNS-KISH FUNERAL HOME 8415 Calumet Av. Munster, IN followed by service with The Very Rev. Fr. Ionita presiding, interment at Oak Hill Cemetery, Hammond, Indiana. In lieu of flowers donations to Unity Hospice, Merrillville or The New St. George Romanian Orthodox Church would be appreciated. Arrangements by Burns - Kish Funeral Home, 8415 Calumet Avenue, Munster, IN. Please visit www.burnskish.com