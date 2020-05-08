Eleanor Baltas
1926 - 2020
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Eleanor's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Eleanor Baltas VALPARAISO, IN - Eleanor Baltas, 93 of Valparaiso, IN, passed away Friday, May 1, 2020. She was born November 15, 1926 in Peoria, IL to Edgar and Eleanor (Caskey) Hanford. Eleanor's career spanned from co-owning and operating a heating, cooling, and plumbing business, to obtaining her Master's Degree and becoming a Therapist. She was a very talented Fine Artist, whose creativity shone bright in her paintings. Eleanor enjoyed cooking, sewing, gardening, and refinishing furniture. She will be remembered for her unique and unusual personality, and her gift of being intuitive, which she used to help treat her patients. She is survived by her daughters: Mary Elizabeth (Phillip) Hill, Cathy Eleanor (Earl) McDonald, Donna Susan Baltas, Christine Jeanette (Ian) Arthur; father of her children; William G. Baltas, grandchildren: Nicholas (Gina) McDonald, Jeanette (Nathan) Crum, Fergus and Flora Arthur; great grandsons: Marcus and Liam; sister, Elizabeth Hanford Chapman (Jerry Teixeria), nephew: Harlan (Liz) Chapman, and half-sister, Carol (Phillip) Smith; half-nephews; Shawn, Michael and Terry. She was preceded in death by her parents; mother, Eleanor Caskey Hanford, father, Edgar Hanford; step-mother, Dorothy Hanford; sister, June Hanford; son, William Forest Baltas; and a stillborn granddaughter, Violet Rose Baltas. Following cremation, no services will be held at this time. MOELLER FUNERAL HOME is handling arrangements.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Times on May 8, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Moeller Funeral Home
104 Roosevelt Road
Valparaiso, IN 46383
(219) 462-0535
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

1 entry
May 8, 2020
Eleanor is a very nice lady a good neighbor. She was a good mom to her kids
Scott lindsey
Acquaintance
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved