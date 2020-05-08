Eleanor Baltas VALPARAISO, IN - Eleanor Baltas, 93 of Valparaiso, IN, passed away Friday, May 1, 2020. She was born November 15, 1926 in Peoria, IL to Edgar and Eleanor (Caskey) Hanford. Eleanor's career spanned from co-owning and operating a heating, cooling, and plumbing business, to obtaining her Master's Degree and becoming a Therapist. She was a very talented Fine Artist, whose creativity shone bright in her paintings. Eleanor enjoyed cooking, sewing, gardening, and refinishing furniture. She will be remembered for her unique and unusual personality, and her gift of being intuitive, which she used to help treat her patients. She is survived by her daughters: Mary Elizabeth (Phillip) Hill, Cathy Eleanor (Earl) McDonald, Donna Susan Baltas, Christine Jeanette (Ian) Arthur; father of her children; William G. Baltas, grandchildren: Nicholas (Gina) McDonald, Jeanette (Nathan) Crum, Fergus and Flora Arthur; great grandsons: Marcus and Liam; sister, Elizabeth Hanford Chapman (Jerry Teixeria), nephew: Harlan (Liz) Chapman, and half-sister, Carol (Phillip) Smith; half-nephews; Shawn, Michael and Terry. She was preceded in death by her parents; mother, Eleanor Caskey Hanford, father, Edgar Hanford; step-mother, Dorothy Hanford; sister, June Hanford; son, William Forest Baltas; and a stillborn granddaughter, Violet Rose Baltas. Following cremation, no services will be held at this time. MOELLER FUNERAL HOME is handling arrangements.



