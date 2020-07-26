Eleanor E. Roman

GARY, IN - Eleanor E. Roman passed away on July 11, 2020. Eleanor was born on June 21, 1931 and grew up in Gary IN, she graduated from Tolleston High School and then went on to work for Seeburg-Welsh Oil prior to her marriage. Along with the jobs of wife, mother, and homemaker, she was PTA President, worked for Sears Roebuck, sold Avon and Tupperware, and was a long-time member of the Descent of the Holy Ghost Romanian Orthodox Church in NWI. Eleanor loved her family, reading, Bible study, watching the Golden Girls, and all dogs.

She is survived by her two sons: Nick (Pat) Roman and Marcus (Mary) Roman; and grandsons: Timothy and Phillip Roman.

She is now reunited with her Savior and was preceded in death by her husband of 40 years, Nick Roman; father, Charles Gal; mother, Paraschiva (Titseiu) Gal and brother, Charles Gal.

Due to COVID-19, her memorial service will be held in the Fall at Calumet Park Cemetery, Merrillville, IN on a date to be determined. In lieu of flowers, please send any memorial contributions to your local Humane Society.