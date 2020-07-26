1/1
Eleanor E. Roman
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Eleanor's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share

Eleanor E. Roman

GARY, IN - Eleanor E. Roman passed away on July 11, 2020. Eleanor was born on June 21, 1931 and grew up in Gary IN, she graduated from Tolleston High School and then went on to work for Seeburg-Welsh Oil prior to her marriage. Along with the jobs of wife, mother, and homemaker, she was PTA President, worked for Sears Roebuck, sold Avon and Tupperware, and was a long-time member of the Descent of the Holy Ghost Romanian Orthodox Church in NWI. Eleanor loved her family, reading, Bible study, watching the Golden Girls, and all dogs.

She is survived by her two sons: Nick (Pat) Roman and Marcus (Mary) Roman; and grandsons: Timothy and Phillip Roman.

She is now reunited with her Savior and was preceded in death by her husband of 40 years, Nick Roman; father, Charles Gal; mother, Paraschiva (Titseiu) Gal and brother, Charles Gal.

Due to COVID-19, her memorial service will be held in the Fall at Calumet Park Cemetery, Merrillville, IN on a date to be determined. In lieu of flowers, please send any memorial contributions to your local Humane Society.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Times on Jul. 26, 2020.
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by The Times

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved