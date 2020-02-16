Eleanor E. Siminski (nee Satanek)

BREMEN, IN - Eleanor E. Siminski (nee Satanek), age 91, of Bremen, IN, (Portage, Merrillville, Gary) passed away peacefully on February 11, 2020 from cancer. A devout Catholic, Eleanor is now pain free and resting in Heaven surrounded by her husband Chester (December 1995), and of course, countless family and friends. Eleanor is survived by daughter Andrea (Larry) Dernay, son Dr. James (Marie Quintana) Siminski, son Thomas (Donna) Siminski. Grandchildren: Larry (Jenna) Dernay, Adam (Danielle) Dernay, Ryan (Ellen) Dernay, Diana (Sean) Skellinger, Alexandra Siminski, Brandon Siminski. Great grandchildren: Alexis Dernay, Reagan Dernay, Peyton Dernay. Sister Bernadine (late Eugene) Kezy. Step grandchildren: Daniel Cummiskey (December 2017), Katie Cummiskey, Brian Cummiskey.

She will be also be remembered by her friends in Bremen, IN where she spent her final years, and of course all of her Northwest Indiana family and friends where she lived the vast majority of her life. Other than her family, Eleanor's greatest source of pride in her life was her volunteer work with the Our Lady of Sorrows Parish in South Haven, IN and her painting of the statue of the Blessed Mother. She also truly loved helping others, running them to their appointments, picking up their medicines, and just being a friend!

A Mass of Christian Burial will be held on Saturday, February 22, 2020 at 10:30 A.M. (C.S.T.) DIRECTLY from Our Lady of Sorrows Catholic Church (356 W 700 N, Valparaiso, IN) with Rev. Paul Quanz officiating. There will be visitation at the church one hour prior to Mass. At rest Calumet Park Cemetery. A post-burial Catholic Memorial Service for her Bremen friends will be held at "The Whitlock" in Bremen, IN on Friday March 6, 11:00 A.M. (E.S.T.) All are welcome. The family asks that in lieu of flowers, donations be made to "The Whitlock", 515 S. Whitlock St., Bremen, IN, 46506, (Independent Living Center), where Eleanor spent the final healthy years of life, and where she was allowed to remain during her final days, with always a friend dropping by and providing her much needed and welcomed companionship.

