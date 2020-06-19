Eleanor (Pete) Grabek
Eleanor Grabek (nee Pete)

MERRILLVILLE, IN - Eleanor Grabek (nee Pete), age 96, of Merrillville, passed away on Wednesday, June 17, 2020.

She is survived two daughters: Lori A. Shaw and Nancy (Mark) Yetsko; grandson: Eric Neyhart; granddaughter: Rebecca (Mike) Gangi; great-granddaughter: Faith Gangi; sister-in-law: Nancy Grabek.

She was preceded in death by husband: John A. Grabek; sister: Genevieve Bulot; brothers: Stanley and Eugene Pete; son: John R. Grabek.

Eleanor was a graduate of Tolleston High School, Class of 1941, and a member of St. Joan of Arc Catholic Church. She was a cafeteria cook at Indiana University Northwest and Methodist Southlake Hospital. Eleanor did Arrow Promotions at grocery stores and was a past president of Ahepa III.

Family and friends may call at Pruzin Brothers Funeral Service (6360 Broadway, Merrillville) on Sunday, June 21, 2020 from 2:00-4:00 P.M. Prayers will be said at Pruzin Brothers Chapel on Monday, June 22, 2020 at 9:30 A.M. A Mass of Christian Burial will follow at St. Joan of Arc (200 E. 78th Ave., Merrillville) at 10:00 A.M. At Rest: Calumet Park Cemetery. Memorials preferred to Hospice of Calumet Area (http://www.hospicecalumet.org/). Please visit www.pruzinfuneralservice.com to express online condolences and view online obituary.



Published in The Times on Jun. 19, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUN
21
Calling hours
02:00 - 04:00 PM
PRUZIN BROTHERS FUNERAL SERVICE - Merrillville
JUN
22
Prayer Service
09:30 AM
PRUZIN BROTHERS FUNERAL SERVICE - Merrillville
JUN
22
Mass of Christian Burial
10:00 AM
St. Joan of Arc
Funeral services provided by
PRUZIN BROTHERS FUNERAL SERVICE - Merrillville
6360 Broadway
Merrillville, IN 46410
1-219-980-9070
