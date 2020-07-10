Eleanor "Ellie" June Murphy

STANWOOD, MI -

Eleanor "Ellie" June Murphy peacefully passed from her Earthly life to the Kingdom of Heaven on July 6, 2020. She was 87. Ellie was born March 7, 1933 in Detroit to Nick and Ellen Hansen. Ellie grew up in Rosedale Park in Detroit and spent summers at her parent's cottage on Lake Erie in Port Stanley, Ontario. Ellie and Chuck were married at Port Stanley in 1954. They resided in Redford Township, Michigan; Urbana, Illinois; Valparaiso, Indiana; Canadian Lakes, Michigan and Tellico Village, Tennessee. Ellie returned to Canadian Lakes in 2019.

Ellie loved her family and just about everyone she met. Ellie loved life and the outdoors. She loved to plant and care for her flowers. She loved her church community and took great comfort knowing she was a child of God. Ellie loved golf and talked about getting back on the course this summer. Ellie loved the water and especially her family time at Port Stanley, Ontario. Ellie loved serving others.

Ellie and Chuck had a beautiful marriage of 58 years. They met in 1953 while they both worked for General Motors. Ellie was a homemaker and was very engaged in her children's education and activities. As the children grew older Ellie took up golf and loved the sport. Ellie became a talented golfer, winning six club championships at Valparaiso Golf Club and had a hole-in-one on two occasions. In retirement, Ellie and Chuck travelled extensively and enjoyed visiting family and friends across the country. They loved Tellico Village and Canadian Lakes.

Ellie was predeceased by her parents, her brother Jacob (Sonny Boy), her half-brother Svend-Erik, her sister Jo-Anne, her daughter Kellie, her husband Chuck, and her Grandson Mark Tunacik. Ellie is survived by her son Mark (wife Amy) of Concord, North Carolina; daughters Jo-Ellen Tunacik (husband Dan) of Valparaiso, Indiana; Shannon Hannon (husband Tim) of Canadian Lakes, Michigan; and Maureen Iverson (husband Tom) of Portland, Oregon. Ellie had 15 grandchildren and six great grandchildren.

The family would like to extend a heartfelt thanks to the staff at Royal View Assisted Living facility in Canadian Lakes who loved and cared for Ellie these last five months.

A Memorial Service celebrating Ellie's life will be held in late July.

Memorials may be sent to: 1) Spectrum Hospice 750 Fuller Ave. NE Grand Rapids, Mich. 495032) Community Church of Tellico Village, 150 Chota Center, Loudon, Tennessee 377743) Angels of Action, PO BOX 1020, Big Rapids, Michigan 49307.