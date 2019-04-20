Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Eleanor L. Boness.

Eleanor L. Boness

ROCHESTER, MN -

Eleanor L. Boness, 91, of Rochester, formerly of Valparaiso, IN., passed away peacefully on Friday, April 12, 2019 at the Rochester Rehabilitation and Living Center.

Eleanor was born April 17, 1927 in Chicago, IL to Louis and Helen (Mueller) Busse. She graduated high school in Chicago and went on to receive her Associates in Business. Eleanor began her career working downtown Chicago. On August 28, 1948, she married Louis Boness, Jr. at St. James Church in Chicago.

Louis and Eleanor were blessed with three children and after the children were older, Eleanor went back to work as a secretary for the Federal Selective Service. She enjoyed working in her flower and vegetable gardens, kayaking, hiking and had a love for all animals.

Eleanor was a member of Immanuel Lutheran Church, the Daughters of the American Revolution and loved sweets, especially Culver's turtle sundaes. She always saw the positive side of things, had a sarcastic wit but, a sincere and gentle heart. She will be missed.

Eleanor is survived by her children, Louis (Jeannie) Boness IV and Nancy (Mark) Blume all of Rochester; grandchildren, Louis (Erica) Boness V, Michael (Breanne) Boness, Sibley (Brian Steinbruck) Jeneson, Calvin Blume and six great-grandchildren. Eleanor was preceded in death by her husband, Louis; daughter, Leslie Boness; one sister, Elsie Busse; an infant brother, George and her parents.

A private service to celebrate Eleanor's life was held at Ranfranz and Vine Funeral Homes, Rochester, MN. Burial will be at Graceland Cemetery, Valparaiso, IN.

Memorial contributions may be made to Paws and Claws, 3224 19th St. NW, Rochester, MN 55901.

