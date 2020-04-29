Eleanor (Ellie) May Rucinski

Eleanor (Ellie) Rucinski, age 99, of Schererville, passed away peacefully April 25, 2020. She is survived by her two loving children: Thomas (Janice) Rucinski and Kristine Rucinski; three grandchildren: Tracy (Claudio) Rucinski De Casas, Brian (Christiane) Rucinski and Kristin (Sarah) Rucinski; four great grandchildren: Maria and Nora De Casas Rucinski, Nicholas and Alexandra Rucinski; and many nephews and nieces including Sue Gausselin who provided comfort to aunt Ellie.

In 1948 Eleanor married Albert Rucinski who preceded her in death on December 1, 2010. Eleanor's parents, George and Mary Carlson, brother, George (Helen) Carlson and sisters Dorothy (Robert) Jens and baby Alice Carlson all preceded her in death.

Born in Chicago on December 31, 1920, she lived through the Roaring Twenties, the Great Depression, World War II, the Korean and Viet Nam wars, and men landing on the moon. Known as one of the Carlson twins, she graduated from Hammond High School and began working at Conkeys in Hammond. Ellie was exceedingly proud of her children, grandchildren and great grandchildren. She looked and acted younger than her age, texting and face timing in her 90's. She played cards with the "Bridge Club" and golfed with the nine holers at Briar Ridge Country Club, putting with the best of them. She had an innate ability to become best friends with complete strangers. She was outgoing and vivacious. She enjoyed life. During her last days and with her children at her side she said, "I'm lucky." In reality, all of her children, grandchildren and great grandchildren were the lucky ones.

The family wants to give thanks to her caregivers, Mary, Lynne, Rose, Marilynn, Julie, Pat and Lori who gave her excellent care. In lieu of flowers and in this current COVID-19 environment, donations to The Road Home (trhome.org) which helps homeless families and is led by her granddaughter Kristin will be appreciated.

Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, there will be a small private service before burial on Wednesday, April 29, 2020. www.burnskish.com