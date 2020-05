Or Copy this URL to Share

Eleanor Miranda EAST CHICAGO, IN - Eleanor Miranda, 65, of East Chicago, IN passed away Wednesday, May 20, 2020 at Lake County Nursing and Rehab Center in East Chicago, IN. All funeral services are private. Live streaming services will be held Monday, June 1, 2020 beginning at 3:00 PM CST via Divinity Funeral Home Facebook page. DIVINITY FUNERAL HOME in charge of arrangements.



