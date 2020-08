Eleanor Kay Mirich

IN LOVING MEMORY OF MY BELOVED WIFE, ELEANOR

Another year has passed, this one more difficult than the previous ones. The days of our youth were filled with joy, fun and love. As the years passed, the memories of your beauty, kindness, graciousness, forgiving and especially your love, remain. Memories will gradually be forgotten, but our love will remain, for love is eternal. I pray daily for your happiness with God, Jesus and Mary.

I miss you. I love you, Ernest