Eleanor Odessa Wilson "Odie"

CROWN POINT, IN - Eleanor Odessa Wilson "Odie" was born on February 7, 1939, and passed away on April 28, 2019.

She is survived by her sisters: Sharon (Jim) Carrigan and Debra (James) Harvell; brothers: Jerry (Joan) Wilson and Daniel (Sheila) Wilson; and many nieces, nephews, great nieces, and great nephews. She was preceded in death by her parents: Edwin and Esther Wilson; and grandparents: Everette and Lorene Carr, and Ernest and Minna Belle Wilson. We would like to thank Colonial Nursing Home staff for the excellent care and compassion during the thirty-six years Odessa was there.

Visitation will be held Thursday, May 2, 2019 from 10:00 a.m.-1:30 p.m. with funeral service following at 1:30 p.m. at BURNS-KISH FUNERAL HOME, 8415 Calumet Ave., Munster, IN 46321. Interment will be held at Ridgelawn Cemetery in Gary, IN. Please visit us at www.burnskish.com.