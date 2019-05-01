Eleanor Odessa "Odie" Wilson (1939 - 2019)
Service Information
Burns-Kish Funeral Homes Inc.
8415 Calumet Ave.
Munster, IN
46321
(219)-836-5000
Visitation
Thursday, May 2, 2019
10:00 AM - 1:30 PM
Burns-Kish Funeral Homes Inc.
8415 Calumet Ave.
Munster, IN 46321
Funeral service
Thursday, May 2, 2019
1:30 PM
Burns-Kish Funeral Homes Inc.
8415 Calumet Ave.
Munster, IN 46321
Obituary
Eleanor Odessa Wilson "Odie"

CROWN POINT, IN - Eleanor Odessa Wilson "Odie" was born on February 7, 1939, and passed away on April 28, 2019.

She is survived by her sisters: Sharon (Jim) Carrigan and Debra (James) Harvell; brothers: Jerry (Joan) Wilson and Daniel (Sheila) Wilson; and many nieces, nephews, great nieces, and great nephews. She was preceded in death by her parents: Edwin and Esther Wilson; and grandparents: Everette and Lorene Carr, and Ernest and Minna Belle Wilson. We would like to thank Colonial Nursing Home staff for the excellent care and compassion during the thirty-six years Odessa was there.

Visitation will be held Thursday, May 2, 2019 from 10:00 a.m.-1:30 p.m. with funeral service following at 1:30 p.m. at BURNS-KISH FUNERAL HOME, 8415 Calumet Ave., Munster, IN 46321. Interment will be held at Ridgelawn Cemetery in Gary, IN. Please visit us at www.burnskish.com.


Published in The Times on May 1, 2019
