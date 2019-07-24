Eleanor (Sichman) Owczarzak

Mass of Christian Burial
Thursday, Jul. 25, 2019
10:00 AM
St. Ann Catholic Church
3010 Ridge Road
Lansing, IN
Eleanor Owczarzak (nee Sichman)

LANSING, IL - Eleanor Owczarzak (nee Sichman) age, 88 of Lansing, IL passed away Monday, July 22, 2019. She is survived by her sister Dorothy (late Robert) Holland and aunt to many nieces and nephews. Eleanor was preceded in death by her loving husband Leo Owczarzak, parents Frank and Marie Sichman.

A Mass of Christian Burial will be held on Thursday, July 25, 2019 at 10:00 AM at St. Ann Catholic Church, 3010 Ridge Road, Lansing, IL with Father Mark Kalema officiating. Eleanor will be laid to rest at Holy Cross Catholic Cemetery, Calumet City, IL.

Eleanor was a proud member of Daughters of Isabella; she was a member of St. Ann Catholic Church. She enjoyed knitting. She was loved by many and she will be truly missed. www.schroederlauer.com
Published in The Times on July 24, 2019
