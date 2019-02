Eleanor P. Cather Rhorman Schulatz

MERRILLVILLE, IN - Eleanor P. Cather Rhorman Schulatz age 68 of Merrillville, passed away February 9, 2019, significant other Bill Schulatz, two children Betty Cameron, Edward Cather, one grandson William Edward Cather.

Friends may visit with the family on Sunday February 17, 2019 from 3:00 PM to 6:00 PM at KUIPER FUNERAL HOME, 9039 Kleinman Rd (two blocks south of Ridge RD) Highland, IN. Cremation to follow. www.kuiperfh.com