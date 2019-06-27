Eleanor Schveiger

MUNSTER, IN/FORMERLY OF ROSELAND, IL - Eleanor Schveiger, age 96 of Munster, IN, formerly of Roseland, IL, passed away Sunday, June 23, 2019. Eleanor was an aunt to many nieces and nephews and great nieces and nephews. Eleanor was preceded in death by her loving and caring parents Frank and Katy (nee Grahek) Schveiger, five sisters; Kate Hendrickson, Millie Erickson, Margaret Calderon, Claire Coates, Evelyn Riley and two brothers; Frank and Bernard Schveiger.

Friends are invited to visit with the family on Friday, June 28, 2019 at the SCHROEDER-LAUER FUNERAL HOME, 3227 Ridge Road, Lansing, IL from 10:00 to 11:00 AM followed by an 11:00 AM service, with Deacon Jim Renwick officiating. Eleanor will be laid to rest at St. Mary Catholic Cemetery, Evergreen Park, IL.

Eleanor attended Pullman Tech and later worked as a secretary for Pullman Standard for 53 years. She also worked for Indiana Toll Road for seven years. Eleanor enjoyed Square Dancing, Line Dancing and Ballroom Dancing. You could always find Eleanor on the dance floor enjoying herself. Eleanor was a woman who loved her independence. She was loved by many and she will be truly missed. In lieu of flowers memorial donations may be made in Eleanor's name to the . www.schroederlauer.com