Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Eleanor Susan (Dillon) Menke.

Eleanor Susan Menke (nee Dillon)

CEDAR LAKE, IN - Eleanor Susan Menke (nee Dillon) age 85, of Cedar Lake, passed away on March 18, 2019 surrounded by the family she so loved. Sue, as she was called by family and friends was preceded in death by her beloved husband, Frederick Menke and parents, Ralph and Lila Dillon of Hammond, IN.

She is survived by a brother, James (Linda) Dillon of Merrillville, sons Robert (Kathy) Kowalski of Coral Gables, FL and Charles (Nancy) Kowalski of Cleveland, TN, daughter Sandra (John) Brill of Cedar Lake, grandchildren Christine (Corey) Bisacchi of Lowell, Dr. Janet Kowalski of Plantation, FL, Nicholas (Kristen) Brill of Lowell, Richard (Lindsey) Kowalski of Ft. Lauderdale, FL, great-grandchildren Dylan and Lila Bisacchi, and Lauren and Lucas Brill all of Lowell, niece Kimberly (Fred) Deutsch, nephew Shawn (Amber) Dillon and great nephew Kyle Deutsch all of Lowell. Sue was a nurse for over 40 years in Indiana and Florida. She became a clown "Shammie" in her 50's and met the love of her life Fred "C-Sharp" Menke. They married and together traveled across the US and much of Europe with different circuses having the time of their lives and settling in Sarasota, FL. Sue and Fred were also very active in the Circus and Traveling Shows Ministry.

In lieu of flowers, please donate to the Circus and Traveling Shows Ministry, c/o Father Jerry Hogan, 4588 Longwater Chase, Sarasota, FL 34235.

Friends and family are invited to join in a Celebration of Life service on Thursday, March 21, 2019 at Signature Banquets, 1908 E. Commercial Ave., Lowell, IN followed by luncheon.