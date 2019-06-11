Eleanore L. Wojcik (nee Szymanski)

COLORADO - Eleanore L. Wojcik (nee Szymanski) age 98, from Colorado formerly of Hegewisch passed away on June 5, 2019. Eleanore was born and raised in Hegewisch. She and Eddie moved to Colorado to be close to family in 1978. She made many new friends while continuing her friendships in Hegewisch. Eleanore enjoyed hearing from nephews and nieces. Beautiful, generous, loving wife of late Edward, loving mother of late Anita, Pamela (Patrick) and Marcia (Keith), cherished grandmother of David (Roxane), Mark (Melissa), Molly (Thomas), Daniel (Brittney) and Rachel (James), dearest great-grandmother of Saga, Cleo, Max, Eli, Otto and Axel, dearest Sister-in-law to Chris (Dave).

We were honored to have such a wonderful person in our lives for so many years. We miss her cookies, banana bread and advice. She was the family historian with many anecdotes and a memory second to none.

Visitation will be on Friday, June 14, 2019 from 5:00 PM to 8:00 PM at the SADOWSKI FUNERAL HOME of Hegewisch 13300 S Houston ave Chicago, IL 60633 (773-646-1666). Funeral service Saturday from 9:30 AM to 10:30 AM for 11:00 AM Mass at St. Florian Church. Interment Holy Cross Cemetery.

