Elena Dudack

SOUTH HOLLAND, IL - Elena Dudack, age 77 of South Holland, IL, formerly of Chicago, passed away peacefully on Friday, November 15, 2019. She is survived by her loving daughter Maria Cabrera, cherished grandmother of Manny and Maya Cabrera. Loving sister of; Sam (Cindy) Rivera and Marcos Rivera, Aida Elg, Carmen (Joseph) Tevenal, Maria (Frank) Lopez, Rosa (Al) Haase, Anna Hernandez, Sara (Frank) Prattson and beloved aunt to many nieces and nephews. Elena was preceded in death by her parents Marco and Zaragosa (nee Arocho) Rivera and brother Pablo Rivera.

Friends may visit with the family on Friday, November 22, 2019 at the SCHROEDER-LAUER FUNERAL HOME, 3227 Ridge Road, Lansing, IL from 3:00 to 7:00 PM. Funeral services for Elena will be held on Saturday, November 23, 2019 with closing prayers beginning at 9:30 AM, then processing to St. Ann Catholic Church, 3010 Ridge Road, Lansing, IL for a 10:00 AM Mass of Christian Burial. Elena will be laid to rest at Assumption Cemetery, Glenwood, IL.

As the Matriarch of the Rivera Family, she loved cooking Puerto Rican food for the "Familia", she enjoyed crafting and baking, watching old Westerns and the Hallmark Channel. Elena was loved by many and she will be deeply missed.

