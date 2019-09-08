Elena Loza Magana

Elena Loza Magana was born August 18, 1931 in Leon Guanajuato, Mexico. She was a lifelong resident of East Chicago, Indiana. Elena was employed at P.H. Bakery prior to working at St. Patrick's Church for 20 years as a Children's Preschool Day Care Worker. She retired in 1994. Elena was an active member with the Guadalupanas from Our Lady of Guadalupe Church in East Chicago, IN.

Elena is survived by nine loving children: Francisco Magana; Maria Elena Bonner; Filemon (Lisa) Magana; Andres (Amy) Magana; Susan Corredor; Hilda (Rueben) Castillo; Victor Magana; Thomas (Mariola) Magana and Peter Magana. She is survived by 11 grandchildren, two step grandchildren, and nine great-grandchildren.

Funeral Services will be held on Tuesday September 10, 2019 at 9:00 a.m. at St. Patrick's Church, 3810 Grand Boulevard, East Chicago, IN with Rev. Jayababu Nuthulapati celebrating. Burial will follow at St. John/St. Joseph Cemetery 1547-167th Street, Hammond, IN. Friends may meet with the family on Tuesday September 10, 2019 from 8:30-9:00 a.m. at the church.

For information please call WHITE FUNERAL HOME at 219-924-4100 or visit us at www.whitefuneralhomeofgriffith.