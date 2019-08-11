Elena Ramos

HAMMOND, IN - Elena Ramos, age 81, of Hammond, IN passed away on Tuesday, August 6, 2019. Elena is survived by her loving husband of 61 years, Louis D. Ramos; sons: Eddie (late, Sharon) Ramos and Jesse Ramos; daughter, Rebecca Ramos; nine dear grandchildren; four precious great grandchildren; and brothers and sisters. She was preceded in death by her parents, Martin and Rebecca Pineda; brothers; sister; and brother in law.

A Funeral Mass will be held on Tuesday, August 13, 2019 at 11:00 AM. at St. Mary Catholic Church, 802 W. 144th St., East Chicago, IN with Rev. Nestor A. Varon officiating. Friends may visit with the family at SOLAN PRUZIN FUNERAL HOME, 7109 Calumet Ave., Hammond, IN Tuesday morning from 9:00 AM - 10:00 AM. Burial at St. John Joseph Cemetery in Hammond, IN. In lieu of flowers, donations to the family would be appreciated. Solanpruzinfuneralhome.com