Service Information
Solan Pruzin Funeral Home - Hammond
7109 Calumet Avenue
Hammond, IN
46324
(219)-931-5762
Visitation
Tuesday, Aug. 13, 2019
9:00 AM - 10:00 AM
SOLAN PRUZIN FUNERAL HOME
7109 Calumet Ave.
Hammond, IN
View Map
Funeral Mass
Tuesday, Aug. 13, 2019
11:00 AM
St. Mary Catholic Church
802 W. 144 th St.
East Chicago, IN
View Map
Burial
Following Services
St. John Joseph Cemetery
Hammond, IN
View Map
Obituary
HAMMOND, IN - Elena Ramos, age 81, of Hammond, IN passed away on Tuesday, August 6, 2019. Elena is survived by her loving husband of 61 years, Louis D. Ramos; sons: Eddie (late, Sharon) Ramos and Jesse Ramos; daughter, Rebecca Ramos; nine dear grandchildren; four precious great grandchildren; and brothers and sisters. She was preceded in death by her parents, Martin and Rebecca Pineda; brothers; sister; and brother in law.

A Funeral Mass will be held on Tuesday, August 13, 2019 at 11:00 AM. at St. Mary Catholic Church, 802 W. 144th St., East Chicago, IN with Rev. Nestor A. Varon officiating. Friends may visit with the family at SOLAN PRUZIN FUNERAL HOME, 7109 Calumet Ave., Hammond, IN Tuesday morning from 9:00 AM - 10:00 AM. Burial at St. John Joseph Cemetery in Hammond, IN. In lieu of flowers, donations to the family would be appreciated. Solanpruzinfuneralhome.com
Published in The Times on Aug. 11, 2019
