Eleni N. Gemelas

IKARIA, GREECE - Eleni N. Gemelas, age 91, of Ikaria, Greece passed away on Saturday, November 2, 2019. She was the wife of the late Nikolaos Gemelas; mother to Stella (Andreas) Manolopoulos, Dimitrios (Kelly) Gemelas and Elias (Sarah Volk) Gemelas; yiayia to Bill (Lauren), Tina (Fr. John), Nicholas (Kelli), Alaina (Ghassan), Leann (Zebulun), Elaina, Christopher and Nicholas (Amalia); pro-yiayia to Steliani, Andreana, Andre, Luke, Andrew, Hermione and Thomas Wilder.

Eleni always had a place in her home for guests, a story to tell and was loved by all who knew her.

Friends will be received on Tuesday, November 5, 2019 at GEISEN FUNERAL AND CREMATION SERVICES, 7905 Broadway, Merrillville, IN 46410 from 10:00 AM to 11:30 AM. Funeral Services will follow at 12:00 PM at Ss. Constantine & Helen Greek Orthodox Cathedral, 8000 Madison St., Merrillville, IN 46410 with Fr. Ted Poteres, Fr. John Vlahos and Fr. George Pappas officiating. Interment at Calumet Park Cemetery. Memorial contributions may be made to: NIkaria Chapter #25, 1607 Potawatomi Lane #8, Valparaiso, IN 46383 or Ss. Constantine & Helen Food Pantry. To view/sign Eleni's online guestbook at www.GeisenFuneralHome.com – (219) 769-3322.