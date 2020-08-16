1/1
Eli Perez
1934 - 2020
Eli Perez

EAST CHICAGO, IN – Eli Perez, 85 of East Chicago, IN passed away peacefully on August 14, 2020 with his son, David, by his side.

Eli was born November 22, 1934 in East Chicago to Francisco and Florinda Perez. He graduated from Washington High School and attended college at Purdue Calumet where he received a degree in Business Management. He worked as a Scheduler in Production Control for Youngstown Sheet and Tube (and successors) in East Chicago for over 40 years with perfect attendance.

Eli is best known as an intelligent, compassionate, spiritual counselor and servant of his faith. His commitment to service extended as a volunteer, youth leader, church leader and sports coach. Recipients of his gift were the parents and children of East Chicago, Katherine House Boys Club, youth sports teams, the Indiana Harbor Baptist Church, friends and his family. With his wife, Victoria, Eli voluntarily served 4 decades with the PTA in many roles and was awarded Honorary Life Membership by the National PTA. His years of outstanding service to the students, parents, and staff of East Chicago was recognized with the naming of the Mr. & Mrs. Eli Perez Library Resource Center at Franklin Elementary School, induction into the East Chicago Hall of Fame, and receiving the Key to the City.

Eli is preceded in death by his parents Francisco and Florinda Perez, his devoted and loving wife of 53 years, Victoria (nee Aguilar); his brothers: Joseph (Louise) and Lupe (Bessie); sisters: Celia (Pablo) Corona, Pauline (Jesse) Mendoza and Dorothy (Ray) Krowech.

Eli is survived by his sons: David (Annette) Perez, Daniel (Diana) Perez, his brother, Richard (Patricia) Perez; seven grandchildren: Daniel, Marissa, Thomas, Justin, Mia, Maya, Gabriella Perez; and many nieces and nephews.

Family and friends may visit at KUIPER FUNERAL HOME - 9039 Kleinman Rd. Highland, IN 46322- from 4:00PM – 8:00PM on Thursday, August 20, 2020. Funeral service to honor Eli will take place the following morning, Friday, August 21, 2020 at 10:00AM. Family member, John Arroyo will be officiating. Burial will follow at Ridgelawn Cemetery in Gary, IN.

In order to maximize the safety of our community, masks will be required in the funeral home.

To leave words of kindness and memories shared please share them at www.KuiperFH.com




Published in The Times on Aug. 16, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
AUG
20
Visitation
04:00 - 08:00 PM
Kuiper Funeral Home
AUG
21
Funeral service
10:00 AM
Kuiper Funeral Home
Kuiper Funeral Home
9039 Kleinman Road
Highland, IN 46322
2199237800
