IN LOVING MEMORY OF OUR PARENTS ON THEIR 1ST ANNIVERSARY AND 1ST BIRTHDAY IN HEAVEN TOGETHER We think of you each day. We want to call you but we cannot. All we have now are the memories; we focus only on the good memories. We love and miss you dearly, but we know the both of you are not suffering anymore and are at a better place. Till we meet again. Feliz primer cumpleanos en el cielo juntos! Con mucho Carino y Amor! Sus hijas y hijos: Aida, Rosa, Elsa, Laura, Gerardo, Enrique y Ruben
Published in The Times on Oct. 7, 2019
