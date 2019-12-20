Elisabeth Rose Paunovich

SAN ANTONIO, TX - Elisabeth Rose Paunovich, age 90, formerly of Melbourne, Florida and Crown Point, IN entered eternal rest in San Antonio, Texas on December 15, 2019.

Elisabeth was called to depart this life and begin her journey to eternal life. She was a former original founding Member of Merrillville's St. Elijah Serbian Orthodox Cathedral, its Circle of Serbian Sisters "Kolo" and supporting member of the St. Elijah Choir and Sunday School program. In addition to her loving husband Mihailo "Mike" Paunovich, Elisabeth was preceded in death by her dear daughter-- Elisabeth and Darinka and her Parents.

She is survived by daughter, Dr. Eleonore Paunovich (John) Watkins of San Antonio, Texas; son Michael (Dorothy) Paunovich of Valporaiso, Indiana; dear grandchildren Michael (Rebecca) Paunovich of Oakland, California and Lisa Marie Watkins of New York City, New York; and dearest great-grandchildren Fenna and Julian Paunovich, along with her Kumovi and numerous lifelong friends.

Elisabeth leaves this life having set an example for all who knew her as kind, gentle and enduring love for God, family and life. In spite of the hardships and challenges that she faced from an early age, and throughout her life, her faith and trust in God's way helped her be a loving and caring daughter, wife, mother, grand-mother and great-grandmother. A testimony to her faith was Christmas two years ago, when she received a Bible in large print from Elly. In spite of her failing memory, when Elly asked her if she knew what the book was, Elisabeth pulled the Bible to her heart and said "This is the book God has given us to show us how to live." Elisabeth set an example for all of us to follow her in that this journey of life on earth needs to be with God. May her memory be eternal! In lieu of flowers, the family would like to ask that donations be made in her memory to the St. Elijah Cathedral in Merrillville, Indiana or to the Building Fund of St. Katherine Greek Orthodox Church in Melbourne, Florida.

Visitation will be on Saturday, December 21, 2019 from 9 to 10:30 AM at St. Elijah Cathedral, 8700 Taft Street, Merrillville. Funeral Service will begin at 10:30 with V. Rev. Aleksandar Novakovic, officiating. Interment will follow at Calumet Park Cemetery. For further information, please phone Mileva or Dave at 219-736-5840 or www.mycalumetpark.com.