Elizabeth A. DeJong (nee Van De Werken)

LANSING, IL - Elizabeth "Betty" A. DeJong (nee Van De Werken), age 99, of Lansing, IL was called to her eternal home on Monday, March 30, 2020. Beloved wife of the late Arthur DeJong. Loving mother of Joyce (late Frank) Antczak, Arthur H. (Anetta Sarah) DeJong, Carol (late Harold) Brands, Kenneth (Marilyn) DeJong, Wayne (Vicki) DeJong, Elizabeth "Becky" (James) Hanemaayer, George (Denise) DeJong, Homer (Evelyn) DeJong, Donald (Cindi) DeJong, William (Patricia) DeJong, Anita (Donald) Haak, Lewis (Janet) DeJong, Esther (Marvin) Schwarz, John (Henrietta) DeJong, Ann (Billy) Wilson, and Henry (Dorothy) DeJong. Proud grandmother of 91 grandchildren and 178 great-grandchildren. Dear sister of the late Henry Van De Werken and late Anita Decker. Also preceded in death by her parents John and Anna Van De Werken.

Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, there will be no public visitation or service. A funeral service will be live streamed on Thursday, April 2, 2020 at 1:00 p.m. from SMITS FUNERAL HOME website (go to the Facebook link at www.SMITSFH.com). Interment Oak Ridge Cemetery – Lansing, IL. Memorial contributions may be given to Peace Protestant Reformed Church (14864 101st Ave, Dyer, IN 46311) or Protestant Reformed Christian School/Heritage Christian High School (PRCS/HCHS) (10790 Calumet Ave. Dyer, IN 46311). For further information, please contact 219-322-7300 or visit our online obituary and guest book at www.SMITSFH.com.


Published in The Times on Mar. 31, 2020
