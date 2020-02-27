Elizabeth A. Huebner

ST. JOHN, IN - Elizabeth "Beth" A. Huebner, age 67, of St. John, passed away Monday, February 24, 2020. She is survived by her husband of 42 years, Dane Huebner; sons Erich and Adam Huebner; daughter Suzanne (Jordan) O'Barski; sisters-in-law Darlene Smock and Michele Huebner; nephew Tim (Berta) Smock; niece Nancy (Andy) Anderson; and numerous cousins and close friends. She was preceded in death by her parents Ed and Eleanor Bunde, in-laws John and Esther Huebner, and brothers-in-law Darrell Huebner and Tom Smock.

Funeral services will be held directly at First United Methodist Church, 352 S. Main Street in Crown Point on Saturday, February 29, 2020 with viewing from 9:30 a.m. until the time of service at 10:00 a.m. Burial Chapel Lawn Cemetery. Visitation will be at the FAGEN-MILLER FUNERAL HOME, 8580 Wicker Ave. in St. John on Friday, February 28, 2020 from 3:00-8:00 p.m.

Beth was an active member of the First United Methodist Church and the Glory Circle. She loved teaching, she taught kindergarten for over 22 years and was a member of the Alpha Omega DKG Sorority. Beth enjoyed baking and refurbishing and painting furniture with her daughter, but her favorite thing to do was spend time with her husband, family, and friends at the lake house.

In lieu of flowers, donations to Hospice of the Calumet Area would be appreciated. www.fagenmiller.com