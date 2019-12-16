Elizabeth A. "Betty" Lyon

VALPARAISO, IN - Elizabeth A. "Betty" Lyon, 90 of Valparaiso passed away Friday, December 13, 2019. She was born August 16, 1929 in Eau Claire, WI to Sydney and Marguerite (Smith) Oleson, graduated from Chippewa Falls High School and received a B.A. in History from Lawrence University. She taught 3rd grade in Milwaukee and Racine, Wisconsin prior to her marriage.

On August 1, 1959 she married Bob Lyon who survives along with their children: Dan (Mary) Lyon of New Orleans, LA, Jane (Steve) Becker of O'Fallon, IL, Steve (Anne) Lyon of DeBary, FL and Tom Lyon of Laguna Nigel, CA, and grandchildren: Peter, Elizabeth (Danny), Jacob, Adam, Abby, Sam, Zachary, Alexis, Aliese, Cole and Seth. She was preceded in death by her parents and one sister, Jean Mickle.

Betty nurtured her thriving family as they moved throughout the Midwest to accommodate Bob's career with J.C. Penney, quickly establishing new roots and calming the kids' nerves in their new schools. She was an active member of First Presbyterian Church where she sang in the choir and helped at their resale shop for 40 years. Betty was a proud 50-year member of P.E.O., a member of Delta Gamma and Tri Kappa, and enjoyed playing bridge with friends.

A visitation will be held Wednesday from 9:00 - 11:00 a.m. at Valparaiso First Presbyterian Church, 3401 N. Valparaiso St. with memorial service beginning at 11:00 a.m. Memorial donations may be made to the Valparaiso First Presbyterian Church or to the Trigeminal Neuralgia Association, 408 W University Ave. Gainesville, FL 32601.