Elizabeth A. McSwiggan (nee Thompson)

LANSING, IL/FORMERLY OF CHICAGO -Elizabeth A. McSwiggan, age 89 of Lansing, IL passed away peacefully on Thursday, March 14, 2019. Elizabeth is survived by her beloved husband Richard T. McSwiggan, Loving mother of Linda (Don) Hodsden, Kathy (Jerry) Skubisz, Thomas (Krista) McSwiggan and David (Wendy) McSwiggan. Cherished grandmother of Danielle Schultz, Shellie (Tom) Cummings, Lyndsey (Jeremy) Grogan, Kyle (Julie) Rupert, Corey (Teresita Barrantes) Skubisz, Joshua (Nicole Tabisz) Skubisz, Michael (Melissa) McSwiggan, Marc McSwiggan, Dana (Michael) Ratkovich, Padraic McSwiggan, Aidan McSwiggan, Kiernan McSwiggan, and great grandmother of Alexis Schultz, Bailey Schultz, Cole Schultz, Grant Cummings, Avery Cummings, Lily Grogan, Beckett Grogan, Harrison Grogan, Sydney Rupert, Emma Skubisz, Mariana Chacon, Esteban Chacon, Jacob McSwiggan, Jackson McSwiggan, M.J. Ratkovich, Everett Ratkovich, and Watson Ratkovich. Loving aunt to many nieces and nephews. Elizabeth was preceded in death by her loving parents John and Mary Thompson and her brothers and sisters.

Funeral services for Elizabeth will be held on Tuesday, March 19, 2019 at 12:00 noon at the SCHROEDER-LAUER FUNERAL HOME, 3227 Ridge Road, Lansing, IL. Elizabeth will be laid to rest at Holy Cross Cemetery, Calumet City, IL. Friends may visit with the family from 9:00 AM until time of service.

Betty married Richard at Sacred Heart Church in Chicago, IL, August 25, 1951. They moved to Lansing, IL in 1954, where they were long-time members of St. Ann's Church in Lansing, IL ensuring her four children received a Christian education. She was a talented seamstress creating everything from tiny doll clothes to bridal dresses. She knitted beautiful afghans for every grandchild in the family along with baby outfits and blankets for every newborn. Betty loved crafts of all varieties and always had a project. She also enjoyed puzzles, board games and especially card games during family gatherings. Betty enthusiastically worked as a sales representative for Sears Roebuck & Co. in River Oaks Shopping Center for fifteen plus years. She was a member of the Lan Oak Lanes Women's bowling league during her earlier years in Lansing. For her 86th birthday she received an I-Pad and enjoyed card games along with cruising Facebook for pictures of her grandchildren and Great-Grandchildren. Betty/Mom/Gramma was the rock and matriarch we all leaned on during any family crisis; always the first person to take charge and manage the situation. She loved all of us very much and held us close in her comforting spirit. In lieu of flowers memorial donations may be made in Elizabeth's name to the Salvation Army or The Hospice of the Calumet Area. www.schroederlauer.com