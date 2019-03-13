Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Elizabeth A. "Betty" (Sohovich) Yurechko.

Elizabeth A. "Betty" Yurechko (nee Sohovich)

MERRILLVILLE, IN - Elizabeth A. "Betty" Yurechko (nee Sohovich) age 88 of Merrillville, went to spend eternity with our Lord and Savior on March 11, 2019. Betty is preceded in death by her husband of 61 years, Carl Joseph Yurechko; son, William Carl, parents, Elizabeth and Joseph Sohovich; brother, Martin Sohovich.

Betty is survived by four remaining children, Kathleen, John (Carol), Michael (Marsha), Patricia (William); grandchildren, Edward (Kimberly) Pavicich, Christopher (Trudy Barnes) Pavicich, Christina (JT) Eads, Jason (Melissa) Yurechko, Tracey (Robin) Yurechko, Jennifer (Steve) Gard, Sarah (Marcus) Rowe, Amanda (Matt) Rosenbaum, Matthew Yurechko, Melissa Yurechko and Samantha Yurechko; great grandchildren, Faustyn, Allyson and Grayson Pavicich, Aaron Eads, Rosemary and Andrew Yurechko, Ava and Theodore Gard, Amy Rowe, and Baby Logan Rosenbaum; five siblings, Elaine (Martin) Ruzbasan, Leona Cupka, Joseph Sohovich, MaryAnn (Donald) Weber, Margaret (Bill) Wilson, also Vickie Sohovich and Maria Yurechko.

Betty was a graduate of Tolleston High School in 1948 and married her beloved Carl on February 3, 1951. She was active in Holy Trinity Catholic Church until the church closed and was recently a member of St. Joan of Arc Catholic Church. Betty was active in the Holy Trinity PTA and Rosary Society while her children were in elementary school. She worked in the main office at Andrean High School for 30 plus years. In addition, she was the Financial Secretary for the First Catholic Slovak Ladies Association, Branch 289, and served as a National Auditor for several terms. Betty and Carl were the original chairs for the Slovak Day Celebration that is still celebrated annually in July at the Salvatorian Fathers.

Visitation will be held on Thursday, March 14, 2019 from 3:00-7:00 p.m. at BURNS FUNERAL HOME, 10101 Broadway, Crown Point with PrayerService at 5:00 p.m. Mass of Christian Burial will be held on Friday, March 15, 2019 at 10:00 a.m. at St. Joan of Arc Church, 200 E. 78th Ave., Merrillville, IN. There will be one hour viewing prior to the Mass at the church.

Contributions may be made to the Carl and Elizabeth Yurechko Scholarship Fund at Andrean High School. Interment at Calumet Park Cemetery. www.burnsfuneral.com