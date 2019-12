Elizabeth Ann Chapa

IN LOVING MEMORY ELIZABETH ANN CHAPA

7/23/1984 - 11/21/2003

On Her 17th Christmas In Heaven - Merry Christmas Baby Girl, You hold a very special place in our hearts and always will. We cherish each and every memory that we have of you.

If we had one wish today, it would be to have you back home with all of us.

Love, Mom and Dad, Mary, Andy, Gerry, Vicki, Amber, Angelica, Alvaro, Zachary, Aliza, Esmeralda, Lil G, Darwin and Family