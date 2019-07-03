Elizabeth Ann Kocal

MUNSTER, IN - Elizabeth Ann Kocal, 72, of Munster, passed away on Friday June 28, 2019. She was a loving mother, grandmother and great grandmother. Liz was born on May 31, 1947 to James and Helen Sanders in Hammond Indiana. She was preceded in death by her mother, father and son (Scott).

She is survived by her former husband Adam Kocal; sons Ted, Greg and Doug; five grandchildren, a great grandson and five loving sisters.

Liz was a sweet and wonderful person. Always there to cheer you up no matter how she herself was feeling. She will be sorely missed by her entire family and many, many friends.

Funeral will be held on Saturday July 6, 2019 at 3:00 p.m. at KISH FUNERAL HOME, 10000 Calumet Ave., Munster, IN. Visitation will be on Saturday from 12:00-3:00 p.m. at the funeral home. Interment will be private.