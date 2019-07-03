Elizabeth Ann Kocal (1947 - 2019)
Guest Book
  • "Thanks for the great memories. So many great times at the..."
    - Scott Pazera
  • "Liz will be dearly missed. What a sweet soul she had. So..."
    - Nancy Semchuck
  • "We are so sorry Doug and family are pryers are with you all..."
    - Rebecca Duncan
  • "So very sad .I just loved Liz.. Such a sweet person I met..."
    - Connie
  • "Sending my condolences to the family.. She was a great..."
    - Timie Gomez
Service Information
Kish Funeral Home & Cremations Services - Munster
10000 Calumet Ave.
Munster, IN
46321
(219)-924-3333
Visitation
Saturday, Jul. 6, 2019
12:00 PM - 3:00 PM
Kish Funeral Home & Cremations Services - Munster
10000 Calumet Ave.
Munster, IN 46321
View Map
Funeral
Saturday, Jul. 6, 2019
3:00 PM
Kish Funeral Home & Cremations Services - Munster
10000 Calumet Ave.
Munster, IN 46321
View Map
Obituary
Send Flowers

Elizabeth Ann Kocal

MUNSTER, IN - Elizabeth Ann Kocal, 72, of Munster, passed away on Friday June 28, 2019. She was a loving mother, grandmother and great grandmother. Liz was born on May 31, 1947 to James and Helen Sanders in Hammond Indiana. She was preceded in death by her mother, father and son (Scott).

She is survived by her former husband Adam Kocal; sons Ted, Greg and Doug; five grandchildren, a great grandson and five loving sisters.

Liz was a sweet and wonderful person. Always there to cheer you up no matter how she herself was feeling. She will be sorely missed by her entire family and many, many friends.

Funeral will be held on Saturday July 6, 2019 at 3:00 p.m. at KISH FUNERAL HOME, 10000 Calumet Ave., Munster, IN. Visitation will be on Saturday from 12:00-3:00 p.m. at the funeral home. Interment will be private. www.kishfuneralhome.net
Published in The Times on July 3, 2019
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.